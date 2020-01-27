Letter to the editor - We're spending too much on ski lodge

I have seen the ads about a $14 million ski lodge at Whiteface. I am at a loss. I do not understand this price tag. That sounds like a done deal, I do not see how there was enough time for company bids. The governor describes the lodge as a great improvement but the description is exactly the same as the lodge lost to fire.

The governor must look at our resort, our community, and the customer base of the mountain. We are not Vail, and we do not want to be. We want to serve New York families first, people who can drive to the mountain. Food prices at the mountain are already high, if you lease space for the snack bar how much will a hotdog and soda be? And we only want a snack bar, not dinning. When we pay $100 to spend the day skiing we do not give up a half hour or longer to “dine.” We grab a quick snack then back out to ski, darkness comes early.