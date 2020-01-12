Letter to the editor - We need to defend Second Amendment

Editor:
I wish to propose something to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and in fact, I have already sent such to Ronald Conover, who chairs the board, that it is time to make Warren County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
This is not a proposal I make lightly, but as someone who once took the oath to defend the Constitution as part of my job, I don't feel that oath has a time limit.
With Gov. Cuomo's latest gun control proposal to ban all gun parts being sold except through a licensed dealer, it could make it all but impossible to have a gun repaired since everything would require a serial number. It could also adversely affect any business that sells or needs to have a gun repaired.
There are gun shops in Warrensburg, Lake Luzerne, Queensbury, Chestertown, North Creek, and maybe more that I can't recall. But more importantly, it's time a stand was taken.
How many more laws do we need that simply harass and hamper the law- abiding? When is enough ever going to be enough? Even if the declaration only is symbolic, it would say that there's a line, and Albany's lawmakers have crossed it.
I would hope that everyone would contact their town supervisor and tell them Warren County stands for the Constitution and the Second Amendment. Enough is enough, and the time for that stand is now.
David LaPell, Pottersville