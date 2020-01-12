Letter to the editor - We need to defend Second Amendment

Editor:

I wish to propose something to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and in fact, I have already sent such to Ronald Conover, who chairs the board, that it is time to make Warren County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

This is not a proposal I make lightly, but as someone who once took the oath to defend the Constitution as part of my job, I don't feel that oath has a time limit.

With Gov. Cuomo's latest gun control proposal to ban all gun parts being sold except through a licensed dealer, it could make it all but impossible to have a gun repaired since everything would require a serial number. It could also adversely affect any business that sells or needs to have a gun repaired.

There are gun shops in Warrensburg, Lake Luzerne, Queensbury, Chestertown, North Creek, and maybe more that I can't recall. But more importantly, it's time a stand was taken.

How many more laws do we need that simply harass and hamper the law- abiding? When is enough ever going to be enough? Even if the declaration only is symbolic, it would say that there's a line, and Albany's lawmakers have crossed it.