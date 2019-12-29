Letter to the editor - We all need to understand values

Editor:
A recent letter writer commented on the duality of human nature. It may be seen in the frequent clash between the “better angels” and the “lesser angels” in our makeup. The same duality has been present in history for several millennia. The scientific rationalist side has contended with the aesthetic side which consists of philosophy, religion and the arts. It is from the aesthetic side that we derive our values.
Our current stage is one in which rationalism denies any of those values which are transcendent, and beyond the perception of our senses. Our civilization is out of balance, and values are relegated to a secondary role. Human interactions must not be based solely on economic considerations.
The “dominionists,” one of hundreds of Christian groups claiming absolute truth, contends that we are to exercise dominion over all the earth. This notion ignores the fact that we are both creator and creature. As creatures, we are but a miniscule part of the universe which has existed without us for 13.5 billion years, and will continue to evolve with or without us. Our planet is a self-organizing entity whose elements are balanced with mathematical precision. It has survived many cataclysmic threats over the eons, including mass extinctions.
Political and religious leaders urge us to return to a “golden age” which has never existed. As one philosopher has stated: “the future is under no obligation to mimic the past.” The one constant in our lives is change. Cultural, political and religious institutions must accommodate this factor. Our perceptions are always limited by our prejudices, myths and ignorance. Each morning, each of us should stand before a mirror, proclaim his most cherished beliefs, and say: “I might be wrong.”
Thomas Smith, Argyle