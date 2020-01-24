Letter to the editor - Water issues need to be addressed

Editor:
In reference to the recent article about Mayor Dan Hall's plans for Glens Falls in 2020: water improvements are mentioned, but no specifics.
All this money going to "feel good" projects while the safety of the citizens is ignored. The Kenworthy Avenue fire should be a wake-up call that major upgrades need to be undertaken immediately. This is not the only area of the city that suffers from old water lines and low pressure.
I am in the Third Ward on a dead end water main. I have no water (not just low pressure, no water) when the hydrant 500 feet away is flushed. You can hear all the water being sucked out of my house lines. I have been here 28 years and nothing at all has been done to address this problem.
Robert Dunn, Glens Falls