Letter to the editor - Warren County takes a big step backwards

Clearly, we do not need travel to Albany to find opaque government. It would seem we now have our own local version of Albany’s infamous “three men in a room,” a structure the United States Attorney once characterized as a “system … setup to breed misdeeds.” (New York Times Jan. 23, 2015 - U.S. Attorney Criticizes Albany’s ‘Three Men in a Room’ Culture by Marc Santora).

Particularly concerning was the ease with which this hidden ambush resolution passed the board with a super majority and only three dissenting votes. When any resolution passes a legislative body, the members have not only approved the subject matter content of the resolution but the methodology by which it came to a vote. Every vote in favor of this IDA resolution was not only explicit support for the slate of candidates recommended, it was tacit support for the procedures used to bring it to a vote. Whether intended or not, it was a vote against transparency and open government. It was a vote against an informed public and participatory democracy. What persons were or were not on the slate is irrelevant to this issue.