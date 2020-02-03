Letter to the editor - U.S. Senate, oaths were a big joke

The most deliberative body in history is now a joke. Oaths to impart fair justice mean nothing. Fallacious argument form supersedes valid logical reason. This wonderful experiment in self-governance, born July 4, 1776, died this Jan. 31, 2020, at the hand of the Grand Old Party, as such has been infected by the Supreme Court’s decisions granting corporations greater rights than the individual, granting political parties the right to gerrymander, and the right to deny certain citizens the right to vote.