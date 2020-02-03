Letter to the editor - U.S. Senate, oaths were a big joke

Editor:
The most deliberative body in history is now a joke. Oaths to impart fair justice mean nothing. Fallacious argument form supersedes valid logical reason. This wonderful experiment in self-governance, born July 4, 1776, died this Jan. 31, 2020, at the hand of the Grand Old Party, as such has been infected by the Supreme Court’s decisions granting corporations greater rights than the individual, granting political parties the right to gerrymander, and the right to deny certain citizens the right to vote.
May our future generations, living in a despotic state, forgive those responsible for sacrificing their environment, so that fossil fuel-carbon producing corporations could buy the very politicians that just destroyed this democratic republic and eventually life as we know it.
Michael Stern, Fort Edward