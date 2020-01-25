Letter to the editor - U.S. needs someone to stand up for us

Editor:

The below letter I sent to Elise Stefanik last month. I got to thinking, “Hmmm? Perhaps I should send it to The Post-Star letters to the editor?” Elise Stefanik is a fine woman and deserves all the support she can get. Thank you, ma'am. You’re doing an excellent job in publicly supporting our president.

Very few have the intestinal fortitude to do the same. This sham of trying to impeach the president is just that. A sham. What president or person of influence would not use all the cards in his/her deck to influence the outcome of their political ideology? Why should the USA be a chump for the rest of the world to pray upon monetarily?

This country has to have someone to stand up for itself and all our good people. I think most folks realize that our president is a blowhard, and this fact scares the be-jeepers out of political correctness.

Just stand up for what is right and let all the people decide what is right. So many have died to give us this right of the vote. We, as a nation, have been used entirely too much by our political leaders, all too willing to be yes politicians.