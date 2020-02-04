Letter to the editor - Two mayors who bring good news

Editor:

How about some good news for a change like all the good work the mayor of Lake George is working on to clean up the water in Lake George etc., etc. He keeps on this project all the time. This is ultra-important for everyone in our area. Thank you Mayor Blais.

The mayor of Saratoga, New York, Meg Kelly is a good part of the reason that the water plant and lots of underground pipes are being updated and replaced in Saratoga to make sure the water stays good for the people of Saratoga Springs.

The fixing up of City hall and the new parking garage in Saratoga is all good for the city – etc., etc. Thank you Mayor Kelly and all the city officials that helped in these projects – all good for the City of Saratoga.

Like I said, some good news for us to read and know about. It’s all easy and on the pleasant side to read a nice change.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

