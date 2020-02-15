Letter to the editor - Trump, Stefanik get economic credit

Editor:

I am very thankful for this great economy with record low unemployment. It is because of the pro-growth policies of President Trump, such as USMCA and the reduction of bureaucracy. I have been watching this election very closely, and I am concerned about the acceptance of socialism by all the leading Democratic presidential candidates. Socialism would ruin the gains we have made over the past few years and could turn our country into the next Venezuela.

That is why I am glad to support Elise Stefanik. As our member of Congress, she has worked to promote our North Country values, which does not include socialism. Elise is a proud supporter of USMCA, which would add hundreds more jobs to our neighborhoods. Her opponent, on the other hand, has said that she would not support it.

We need to keep this impressive economic growth going. We need to re-elect President Trump and Elise Stefanik in November.

Bonnie Graves, Fort Ann

