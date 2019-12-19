Letter to the editor - Trump may kill Republican Party

Editor:

Gone with the Wind

With the end of the Civil War a form of government that depended on slavery went with the wind thanks to Abraham Lincoln who started the Republican Party.

Now I fear that party is in jeopardy by those who would abandon everything this great party stood for!

When Kennedy got shot, it started a war in Vietnam that he would never have approved of.

It took Walter Cronkite finally to get us out of that war.

Now we are faced with a war of misinformation that threatens our ability to separate fact from fiction.

This war takes place within the “news media,” so called “right” and “left.”

The “left,” or “fake news,” is everyone that disagrees with Trump.

And the “mainstay” of the “right” has been Fox News. However, Shepard Smith just quit Fox News after being with them since their inception in 1996.

Now the man, who might take Cronkite’s place in history, is Chris Wallace!

Who will not be bullied into saying things that are not true?