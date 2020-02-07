Letter to the editor - Truly an awful week for the U.S. Senate

Editor:
Now that impeachment is over – and Trumps’ “License to Kill” has been restored – the Senate can get back to doing nothing; as usual!
It is unlikely, however, The Washington Post will still be able to keep up with a tally of Trump’s lies, since there is no longer any downside to them.
Bolton will make out quite well with his book, but it’s too late for his revelations to make any difference.
Parnes also has enough dirt to write a book. He is singing like a canary, but nobody likes his pretty pictures. Now “in the loopers” Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Nunes, Giuliani, and Parnes can get back to not knowing each other again.
Will Rodgers said that he didn’t make jokes – he simply reported the facts of what government does. Except no one is laughing now!
The Post Star’s Don Coyote said earlier that “When the book comes out about the US Senate during this time it will be called, ‘Profiles in Cowardice.’”
It’s too bad poor Romney discovered that he is no longer “leader of the pack.” He’s the only one that makes any sense and doesn’t change his mind like Murkowski and Alexander to get re-elected.
Dershowitz left no doubt that more truth comes from his rump than from his lips. And it sounds better!
Rand Paul is still trying to prove that it’s the whistleblower who is the cause of all this mess, and needs punishment!
All Chief Roberts was called upon was to try to protect the whistleblower’s identity.
Oh! Did I leave out the “elephant in the room,” Mitch McConnell?? If “this” guy can bully 53 Republican senators, it doesn’t say much for them. At least he has a face you can love to hate. Trump’s trained seal. Arf arf.
Ron Hintz, Argyle