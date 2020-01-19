Letter to the editor - Too many choices when shopping

Editor:

Four injuries over time make me move slower than I ever imagined. Be it the sprained ankle, knee replacement or broke foot and more. Seems it's always something gone wrong since over 40. What comes next? Well, shopping of course, with high hopes a mobility cart is available. There is one other thing that would help.

As an example I will use the Corn Flakes box in front of me. The company makes four kinds now and two sizes! I'm not excited! The Kellogg's Co. is obviously looking for more shelf space, right? What I really wish is for one size and one kind and I'll add my own chocolate milk and marsh mellows. I can do that! It'll mean fewer steps and more freshness.

I went to the store for someone's brownie mix once. It was written down and quite original. I saw numerous kinds! I felt lost not finding the right mix. It was a fruitless waste of my time.

I do wish buyers for major stores would care more about the customers and not make blood pressure rise.

Especially, the fact it is costing ridiculously for auto insurance to get there and back! They don't charge by the mile you know, but, by the month! They could care less we work at home today or that we are now senior citizens and live rural.