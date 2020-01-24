Letter to the editor - Tingley column misses the mark

Editor:

Ken Tingley has written some good columns recently. But his one uncritically repeating EJ McMahon's talking points fell short of the mark. It failed to ask the most obvious question that the rest of his column demanded.

The column cited the usual conservative talking points about New York's taxes and regulations.

Given that these factors are mostly the same throughout the state, how does this tell “One state, two stories?”

If anything, thriving downstate has more of these challenges: a higher minimum wage and higher local property taxes.

Taxes and regulations are part of the economic equation, no doubt, but so is an educated workforce. So is a diverse workforce. So is good infrastructure. So is affordable housing. So are forward thinking political leaders that help enable the above. These things are lacking in much of upstate.

Upstate is struggling because large parts of it are insular and resistant to change. Downstate is thriving because it embraces the change that drives economic success (while trying to manage it sustainably).