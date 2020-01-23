Letter to the editor - Thomas owes IDA member an apology

Editor:

I am writing this to submit that Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Thomas owes Travis Whitehead a public apology for not having the managerial courage and common courtesy to notify Travis that he, Chairman Thomas, was not going to nominate Travis to another term on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency prior to making that announce public at the board meeting. This is the behavior one expects from a third-world, tin-pot despot, not that of someone in Chairman Thomas’ position.

While Chairman Thomas has the autonomy to nominate members whom he feels will do a good job for the citizens of the county, it is hard to think of anyone who has done more to save the citizens money than Travis has.

In addition, it was not a bad thing that he, Travis, was the only member of the agency that was not a previously elected official as he brought a different perspective to the agency; that of an engineer, not that of a member of “the ruling class.”

Travis can at times be acerbic, but it is important to keep in mind that no one has ever shown his numbers to be incorrect or his allegations of malfeasance to be without merit.