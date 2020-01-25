Letter to the editor - Thanks to local emergency squad

Editor:

Sometimes paying taxes, voting, and being a civil citizen of one's community aren't enough to show appreciation for the hard work our public servants do on our behalf. So, I shall use The Post-Star as a vehicle to express my special thanks to the members of the emergency squads in Glens Falls.

We have had to rely on them several times to assist and transport my husband to the emergency room, and once to come to his aid when he was unable to get up without help. Each time, the men were professional in their assessment of his condition, polite, encouraging, and kind to both my husband and me.

So, to these excellent men who take care of us 24/7 and respond so quickly to our emergency needs, I send my heartfelt thanks. We in Glens Falls are extraordinarily fortunate to have you looking after us with such competence and care. Thank you.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

