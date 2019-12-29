Letter to the editor - Thanks offered for food drive

Editor:

On behalf of CWI, Inc. and Tri-County United Way, we would like to thank everyone who volunteered, collected food donations, donated to and sponsored the Sixth Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive that took place on Nov. 1-2 at Price Chopper/Market 32 in Queensbury. Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the food drive raised 8.34 tons of food to benefit 20 food pantries in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties! This was double the amount collected last year.

They say it takes a village and we agree. In June, the Food Drive Committee comprised of volunteers from our two agencies and the Family Association of Glens Falls, LEAP, Moreau Community Center, NBT Bank, Open Door Mission, Salvation Army and Washington County DSS began the planning process.

In October, 75 CWI day program participants prepared/delivered food collection bins to 65 business sites to collect food three weeks prior to the event. Also, some participants prepackaged food bags at Price Chopper/Market 32 for store customers to donate. Hats off to the businesses that collected food donations. Special thanks to the Golub Corporation, store managers and staff for being our site sponsor for the sixth consecutive year and providing outstanding support.