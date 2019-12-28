Letter to the editor - Thank you for Christmas gift

Today my husband and I had lunch at the Ambrosia Diner. We had returned from a doctor's visit. To such a shock/surprise to us, we were told a lady who was sitting next to us paid for our lunch.

We just would like to thank you, whoever you are. That was so kind and generous. It is nice to know there are still very nice people in the world. You made our day. It was such a pleasant surprise. Thank you for this “Christmas gift.” It is very much appreciated.