Letter to the editor - Telling the whole story is important

I was flabbergasted to read George S. Armstrong’s letter in the Jan. 30 edition of The Post-Star. Mr. Armstrong adamantly complains about a putative “obstruction” of Trump and the Republicans by the Democrats. Either Mr. Armstrong was never aware of, or doesn’t recall, the gleeful, unremitting obstruction by McConnell of President Obama’s many programs the full eight years of his term.

Consider: Obama nominated Federal Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court on March 16, 2016. Judge Garland was hailed as very qualified, middle of the road, and even some Republican Senators liked and personally approved of him but, following McConnell’s dictum, refused to even meet with him.

Instead, McConnell said “let the voters decide the in the next election.” Truly! The nomination expired after the 293 days before the beginning of the 2017 Congress. Moreover, McConnell stonewalled a record number of Obama’s judicial nominees to the federal bench.

In contrast, and in contradiction to Trump’s epithet against “the do-nothing Democrats,” the House has passed over 300 bills and sent them over to the Senate only to have McConnell stonewall them.