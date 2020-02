With apologies to Peter McDevitt and Doug Beaty, the Warren County Board of Supervisors is a colony of vampires that are deathly afraid of the sunshine that the taxpayer's hero, Travis Whitehead, brings to the table. The failure to re-appoint Travis to the IDC is inexcusable! As Doug Beatty stated, "The taxpayers simply do not trust the Board of Supervisors." Now, we know why!