Letter to the editor - Take advantage of cancer screenings

The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Warren, Washington & Hamilton Counties has great news to share with your readers. Some cancers can be prevented! Feb. 4 was Cancer Prevention Day, and the CSP wants you to know that regular cancer screening can prevent certain cancers or find cancer early when it’s easiest to treat.

The CSP provides breast, cervical and colon cancer screening to eligible, uninsured New Yorkers. This program is supported by the State of New York because cancer screening works — it saves lives. These cancer screenings are covered by most insurance plans as well, so nearly every person has access to these preventive services.

How can cancer screening prevent cancer? Cervical and colon cancer screening can find abnormal cells that can be removed before they turn into cancer. This actually prevents cancer from starting. And while breast cancer can’t be prevented through screening, a mammogram can find breast cancer early. Early detection of cancer means treatment may be easier and it is more likely to be cured.