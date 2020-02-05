Letter to the editor - Supervisors have not done homework

Editor:

I, for one, would like to know at what point the Warren-Washington IDA will stop the ripoff of local taxpayers?

First, consider the sales tax exemptions and reduced rate property taxes for WL Plastics at the former GE dewatering site. Next, what about $1.5 million dedicated to rebuild a bridge not even on a public road? Lastly, leasing the site to prevent new taxes from coming due when the current owners owe hundreds of thousands of dollars! Are they kidding?

I believe our current board of supervisors and the IDA have not done their homework in regard to WL Plastics; one only has to look to our neighbors in Hoosick Falls to see what the plastic industry has done there! I don’t believe for one minute the information regarding emissions supplied by WL Plastics is even close to accurate and truthful!

I challenge the IDA and our supervisors to send an objective delegation to one of WL Plastics plants, interview neighbors and employees, and see for themselves if the noise, emissions, and other bothersome irritants are acceptable in Washington County!