Letter to the editor - Supervisors' `boo' was not warranted

Editor:

A recent Boos and Bravos expressed the hope that the three supervisors who abstained (in the vote for IDA appointees) “will make their reasons clear why they did so.” As one of those supervisors, let me help clarify.

As the vote went around the table, Supervisor Wild did not cast a vote because he was one of the appointees on the list and he stated why. When it was my turn I followed suit, mentioning the same, also being an appointee on the list. Supervisor Bruno did the same when his time came.

The Post-Star’s framing of the three recusals appears to characterize the decision to not vote on a particular resolution as a dereliction of duty (failure “to take stands”). A more appropriate framing would follow the question “when is it appropriate/not appropriate to vote when a person has a personal interest in the outcome?”

That question is on the mind of anyone who is subject to ethics policies and practices (or should be). I would rather err on the side of being too cautious than too cavalier when that situation arises. I had a personal interest in the outcome of the vote for IDA appointees: if the resolution passed I would be seated on the IDA board.