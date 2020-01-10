Letter to the editor - Subscriber says paper too liberal

Editor:

I've been a Hadley subscriber to your newspaper for over 25 years. Although your paper is a very liberal organ of left, I've suffered with it. Basically this is a conservative region and since this is the only local paper that delivers to this area, we are stuck with it. This is what's known as a captive audience.

However, since President Trump was elected this paper has become so leftist and anti-Trump and anti-Republican it has become almost unbearable to continue to receive it. You folks should change your name to the "Democratic Party's PR Press." Don't feel bad, most of the major media have the same affected problem. And here we thought the press should be fair and truthful!

Although I'm tempted to cancel my subscription, I've decided to continue it, for the purpose of that old saying "Know Thy Enemy" or words to that effect.

Thomas S. Dockery, Hadley

Editor's Note: We believe our reporters and editors report and write news stories that are accurate and without bias. In recent weeks, we have written flattering stories about Republican Sen. Betty Little and our editorial board has criticized Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. We believe that those in power — whether Republican or Democratic — should be held accountable. We assure our readers they can count on us to do that going forward.

