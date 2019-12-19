Letter to the editor - Stop supporting illegal immigrants

Editor:

I don't get it but I'm sure that there is a Post-Star contributor that will explain it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

If you break into my house, you are arrested. If you break into a bank, you are arrested. If you break into this country, not only are you not arrested, you are provided free health care, a driver’s license, and many other free perks. So for the citizens that have worked hard to make ends meet, they get to witness New York state providing more for those that have entered illegally. I checked the definition of illegal – sounds like our governor and elected need to do the same. Please help me, has Webster's redefined the word. I must have been out sick that day.

My father is a "legal" immigrant – a family of 12 that came to the United States. His father had a job here to support his family. Immigration is a necessity to the growth of our country’s economy. Illegal immigration is just that – illegal. Citizenship is not a right for those born outside the U.S. – it is a privilege and should be treated as such. Stop using our tax dollars to give to those who are not supposed to be here. Take those dollars and put them into the immigration programs to help speed up the process for those that should be allowed citizenship.

Please stop the madness.

Mark Pepin, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0