Letter to the editor - Stefanik supports important research

Editor:

The president recently made the important decision to sign into law a $350 million increase in Alzheimer's and dementia research funding and $10 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act. For me, this signifies hope for the more than 400,000 New Yorkers living with the disease and their caregivers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I want to celebrate this important accomplishment by acknowledging the passion and dedication of our bipartisan Congressional champions, including Rep. Elise Stefanik. As the Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador for Rep. Stefanik, I can confidently say that she understands the importance of research to help all those affected by this devastating disease. A steady funding commitment for medical research enables the discovery of new findings and will lead to desperately needed interventions for people at all stages of the disease.

Annual Alzheimer's and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) now totals $2.8 billion. This is a more than six-fold increase in the last decade. This remarkable growth in funding is an important step toward acknowledging and addressing Alzheimer’s as a widespread public health crisis.