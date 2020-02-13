Letter to the editor - Stefanik obsessed with Adam Schiff

Editor:

I read Michael Goot's article this morning about Elise Stefanik calling Adam Schiff a liar. This from a woman who has hopped on Trump's bandwagon of blatant outright lies!

Elise, you seem excessively obsessed with Schiff and the whistleblower! You and many of your corrupt colleagues don't seem to understand that a whistleblower is protected by law! You should go back to college and re-study what “law” means!

Let's say that Mr. Schiff does know who that person is, by law, he cannot reveal who that person is. Lately you seem to be leaning in the direction of supporting people who are breaking the law!

You support the most corrupt president this country has ever seen, and act like you are proud of it. You and your colleagues have participated in a campaign of twisting our Constitution to meet your own goals.

Constitutional experts have disagreed on the way you and your colleagues are making things up as you go along. More and more people are becoming disgusted with your actions. I have seen comments from people who say they voted for you before, but never will again.