Letter to the editor - Stefanik not living up to her oath

At what cost is Elise Stefanik bringing home funding to Fort Drum?
Elise, the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities, spent the last few weeks ignoring direct and corroborating testimony that our military tax dollars were withheld directly by Trump and the OMB until such time as Trump could half-Nelson Zelensky into a public appearance for Trump’s benefit in the 2020 election.
Members of Congress take an oath to defend the Constitution, just like the boots on the ground. We have seen Elise, an equal member of Congress endowed with the solemn duty to be a check and balance to an out-of-control Executive Branch that is working backchannels with Russian-paid operatives (Giuliani and Parnas), actually fundraise to Trump while he is cavalier and cocky with our American military assistance and also with the Armed Services judiciary system. Dangerous territory, especially since Manafort influenced the 2016 GOP platform on Ukraine to a Russian-favorable position.
Elise has serious responsibilities to our nation, our constitution and our military. Our nation is not Trump nor his reelection, nor Elise’s reelection. Our nation is a fragile set of values and principles that demand we not abuse our privilege and power, especially our military. My WWII Marine dad taught me that, rest his soul.
Matthew 16:26, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?” Elise Stefanik, this passage applies to women too. If funding for Fort Drum is contingent on you making favorable public statements about Trump in the face of dangerous evidence that puts our military at risk in Ukraine and elsewhere, then please resign. We can find a tireless advocate for Fort Drum that does not sell her soul for money.
Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs