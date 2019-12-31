Letter to the editor - Stefanik not living up to her oath

Editor:

At what cost is Elise Stefanik bringing home funding to Fort Drum?

Elise, the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities, spent the last few weeks ignoring direct and corroborating testimony that our military tax dollars were withheld directly by Trump and the OMB until such time as Trump could half-Nelson Zelensky into a public appearance for Trump’s benefit in the 2020 election.

Members of Congress take an oath to defend the Constitution, just like the boots on the ground. We have seen Elise, an equal member of Congress endowed with the solemn duty to be a check and balance to an out-of-control Executive Branch that is working backchannels with Russian-paid operatives (Giuliani and Parnas), actually fundraise to Trump while he is cavalier and cocky with our American military assistance and also with the Armed Services judiciary system. Dangerous territory, especially since Manafort influenced the 2016 GOP platform on Ukraine to a Russian-favorable position.