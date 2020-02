The article in Sunday's Post-Star stating that “Rep. Elise Stefanik is not the person we elected,” makes me laugh. The audacity that you, the editor of this liberal paper or some of your associates there, voted for Elise is an out-and-out joke. When almost daily you manage to print a derogatory story about her! But that's ok with us. The more you do it the more we love her. Keep up the good work.