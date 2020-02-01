Letter to the editor - Stefanik actions are disheartening

Editor:

It has been surreal to watch our Gen-X representative, Elise Stefanik, descending into Trump territory as she navigates her 2020 election.

This week’s news showcases her close relationship with the Trump team lawyers despite having served on the House Intelligence Committee since 2016, listening to years of evidence regarding Russian interference into our elections.

Her partisan youth is evident when she asserts the case for Trump impeachment is “flimsy,” especially when she has a front row seat to all the evidence and a Harvard education with which to discern constitutional wrongdoing.

I see the following evidence: a whistleblower report that was illegally buried; Trump going off State Department script and extorting Ukraine for a “personal errand” with my tax dollars that would sully a political rival in the media and force Ukraine to corrupt behaviors; obstruction of Congress with sworn witnesses not able to access their documents;  and finally, I see Elise and her GOP colleagues crafting a tale of no quid pro quo, based on the accused’s assertion, despite sworn testimony that proves otherwise. 

It is disheartening to watch my representative’s willful ignorance to her oath to protect the republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic; and to defend whistleblowers, to protect ambassadors and to honor our allies and our constitution. With Stefanik defending Trump’s innocence, this nation is losing what distinguishes us from autocracies: the rule of law and a system of checks and balances. 

I will not vote for a representative who abdicates responsibility for personal gain. 

Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs

