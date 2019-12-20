Letter to the editor - State responds to Post-Star editorial

Editor:

I agree with the assessment of your recent editorial: We must control Medicaid spending and close the State’s budget gap without raising taxes. But let’s be sure we’re sticking to the facts.

Governor Cuomo has kept state spending growth below 2% for nine consecutive years. This record of fiscal restraint is unmatched by any governor in modern state history, and made it possible to lower taxes for every New Yorker. As we’ve disclosed throughout the fiscal year, the budget gap we’re facing is for next year, not this one, and we’ll finish the fiscal year in balance with over $6 billion in reserves.

When Governor Cuomo came into office, the state’s share of Medicaid spending was set to grow by 13%. To slow this growth, the governor implemented reforms. From 2013 to 2018, New York’s average state share of Medicaid spending grew at 2.2% compared to the state share growth of 5.3% nationally. Hospitals and nursing homes had no rate increase for eight years, far below any inflation factor. By keeping Medicaid spending growth to less than half the national average, the governor saved taxpayers $19.3 billion.