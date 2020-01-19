Letter to the editor - Some quotes we all should remember

Letter to the editor - Some quotes we all should remember

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Notable quote from Dec. 18, 1998:

“Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness but impeaching him with a vengeance. In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, privacy, fairness, checks and balances have been seriously violated. And why? We are here today because Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.

"I rise to oppose these unfair motions, which call for removal of the president of the United States from office.”

- Nancy Pelosi

Outrageous hypocrisy. Elected to do the bidding of the people to improve their welfare socially and economically and not satisfy her own agenda.

Another quote:

“Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

- Winston Churchill

Philip Gould, Cambridge

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News