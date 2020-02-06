Letter to the editor - Some people have short memories

Editor:

I am replying to a letter by George Armstrong that appeared in the paper on Thursday, Jan. 30. In it he castigates the Democratic senators for obstructing Donald Trump’s appointments. I quote Mr. Armstrong, “If this mindless obstruction escalates as they usually do (sic), what will happen if a Democratic president is elected and the Republicans hold on to the Senate? It will be difficult to fill critical positions if Republicans follow the present Democratic attitude and example.”

Mr. Armstrong may be right, but his letter should have been written in 2016 when Republicans were obstructing President Obama, who nominated Merrick Garland, a centrist, well-respected, well-qualified judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia. The Republican Senate with Mitch McConnell at the helm did not even consider Obama’s nomination. The nomination expired at the end of the 114th Congress after 293 days.

It’s surprising how short some people’s memories are.

Anne Morse, Warrensburg

