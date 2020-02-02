Letter to the editor - Some are not with Stefanik in 21st

Editor:

As a member of the 21st district, I refuse to be dragged into Elise Stefanik’s nonsense. Last week she and other members of the newly formed “Trump’s Defense Team” were asked a few questions on camera by a reporter. She replied that Congress failed to present a formidable case for impeachment because the evidence was hearsay not direct.

Of course we all know that Trump would not allow many of those in the know to testify citing executive privilege. And so, those who were subpoenaed thought they better ask a court for a ruling. (I wonder if criminal cases in New York state offer the same advantage.)

She also said the 21st district was with her. Well, I must say that I am not and many people I know are not, and I assume Tedra Cobb’s supporters are not. It was a blatant manipulation of the viewing public into thinking we are all Trump lovers up here.

More importantly however, by joining “Trump’s Defense Team,” (he has lawyers that advocate for him and paid by him) she has violated her oath of office to defend the Constitution. This is why, for about a year now, commentators have been saying we are in the process of destroying our democracy and Constitution.