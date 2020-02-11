Letter to the editor - Social Security move a bad idea

Editor:

I read the article about the moving of the Social Security office from the Cronin road location to the old post office building on Warren Street. The reporter from The Post-Star, Kathleen Moore, was not able to get a reason for the move from the General Services Administration spokesperson Ms. Croft.

She also tried contacting the owner of the new location Mr. Peter Hoffman. He was on vacation at that time. However, he has returned from vacation and will not speak to her. I find that very strange.

My concern over this move is the $3,500 per month rent increase. The GSA spokesperson said that the office didn't need more space. So why move?

There is also a major parking problem with the new location. They have about 10 spots with the building plus street parking. Apparently Mr. Hoffman owns property across Warren Street that could be used for parking.