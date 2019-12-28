Letter to the editor - Republicans show their true colors

Finally the impeachment of Donald Trump has arrived thanks to the dedication the Democratic Party has to our Constitution and country. Unfortunately the Republicans have proven where their loyalties lie, and it certainly isn't to this country. They have chosen a man who has proven over and over again that his devotion is to himself and Putin only. At one time, the Republican Party was a good party and now it is a disgrace, and this generation of senators is finishing it off. Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has made very clear that she is devoted to a man who has put Russia and Putin first and this country last. I keep hearing the excuse that the economy is doing great under Trump. So let's say, and this is a supposition only, that Trump passes away tomorrow. So does this mean that this country collapses and passes away too because of one man? I have no doubt that many of his supporters think that. I hope that every Republican is voted out of office in the next election. We can't have representatives who put one man before the good of this country! But don't worry, you can all get jobs at Trump University, and Elise, I bet he would make you CEO!