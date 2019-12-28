Letter to the editor - Remembering most beautiful Xmas ever

Editor:
Phyllis Avona suggested that we should write letters of joy during this last week of Christmas. A great idea. Here's mine.
In 1992, while living in Germany, I experienced a most beautiful Christmas. With friends we traveled to southern Bavaria to stay at Chiemsee, a resort operated by the U.S. military. For Christmas Eve Mass we went to the small village church in Bernau. When we arrived the church was lighted only by the white lights of one evergreen tree on the altar and the light coming from the choir loft's organ.
A quiet anticipation filled the church. When Mass started, lighted candles moved up the aisle. Then, at the altar more and more candles were lit as the Christmas Story was told. When the Christ Child was laid in the manger, the “Gloria” rang out in a fully lighted church. After the Eucharist the church once again was darkened. Softly a guitar started playing. The choir began to sing “Stille Nacht. Heilige Nacht.” To hear this sung in the language in which it was written, by people who hold it very dear, in a church shimmering in candlelight, in the early hours of Christmas Day, with loved ones at my side, was truly joyous!
My heart literally swelled. After the final blessing, we walked from the church. On the balcony across the street a brass band serenaded us with carols. Candles on the graves in the church cemetery glowed through their red, glass holders while huge snowflakes fell from the sky. I had never before, nor have I since, received such a heavenly blessed Christmas gift. To this day my heart fills with awe when I remember that holy night. May your holiday season bring you a heart swelling moment this year.
Andrea Mungas, Cambridge