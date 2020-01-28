Letter to the editor - Red Cross will get you smoke detector

Editor:

On a weekly basis, Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms throughout our region: North Creek, South Glens Falls, Granville. These alarms are paid for by donations from companies and individuals from across our region.

Nationwide, since 2014, Red Cross volunteers have installed over two million free smoke alarms, with a documented 682 lives saved as a direct result of having installed those alarms.

Last year, during the week beginning with May 4, a regional Red Cross team of volunteers descended on Glens Falls and installed over 850 free smoke alarms that your neighbors had requested.

You only have to ask us and we will bring the free 10-year permanent battery alarms to your house or apartment and install them and give you fire safety training. The alternative is that you travel to the store and buy them yourself for $30 each, and then install them yourself.

You might think that the Red Cross has a waiting list for installations. This is not the case. We continually advertise to be given the opportunity to install free alarms in people’s homes.

I think people are just suspicious, thinking that there is a gimmick in the offer. There is no gimmick.