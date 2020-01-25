Letter to the editor - Readers sees the good, bad, ugly

Editor:
The Good: On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, The Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley points out how The Post-Star is sharing stories with the other news agencies and the importance of “collaboration.”
I’m an active inventor-professional engineer who fell down and landed in Washington Center. I found myself surrounded by some very professional and dedicated health care providers at Washington Center in Argyle. It is run by Centers Health Care in the Bronx, along with several other homes in our area.
The Bad: I soon discovered that our local nursing homes were under attack from a Queensbury resident named Travis Whitehead and reported by Don Lehman who covers government and crime in our area.
Bill Loeb opened an investigation and we presented our side of the story to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I then became a friend of Bill Loeb and gained tremendous respect for the Board of Supervisors. Hopefully we convinced them that in fact the Department of Health (DOH) is really doing a good job of looking after us.
Meanwhile, I saw that know-it-all, head-hunter Travis Whitehead was picking on supervisors. They were squandering tax payer money on electric cars, heating systems and airport expansion. He enjoys saving us from our elected representatives.
And some time ago, I recommended to the Republicans that they don’t endorse him for supervisor. Recently, he lost as an Independent, running against incumbent Democrat Jennifer Switzer.
I’m not against Travis – I’m against what he stands for.
The Ugly: On Saturday, I saw from reporter Don Lehman that what goes around finally came around and Whitehead was not reappointed to the Industrial “Development” Agency (IDA), and called Supervisor Frank Thomas an “a-hole” on the way out.
I find that all of the reporters at The Post-Star have a big heart, including Don Lehman and Kathleen Moore who handle some very tough assignments!
Ron Hintz, Argyle