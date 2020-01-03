Letter to the editor - Reader has heard it all from Trump

Editor:

I thought I’d heard it all from the Trump camp. But this one tops them all. On all the TV stations covering today’s impeachment hearings, a Republican stood up and stated the debunked theory that Trump was falsely accused of wrongdoing. This Republican, whom President Reagan would not have approved of, went on to compare Trump with Jesus as if Trump was, just like him, falsely accused. He believed and stated that the impeachment was equal to Christ’s crucifixion.

Yoo-hoo – are you awake? Trump is no more like Jesus than Dracula is. Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t the Bible’s “Revelation” mention an “anti-Christ,” and that he was a human?

The people who supported the charismatic anti-Christ were behaving like cultists, in that they maintained a worshipful posture toward him and deemed the anti-Christ incapable of wrongdoing, despite evidence to the contrary.

There’s got to be a more responsible reason to vote in 2020 than a campaign based upon the issue of pity toward an allegedly “victimized” Trump. Trump trashed magazine Christianity Today’s disapproval of some of his actions. Do evangelicals truly support that Republican’s assertion that Trump is just like Jesus? Seriously? Beware of idol worship.

Nita Reynolds-Stansberry, Hudson Falls

