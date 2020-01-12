Letter to the editor - Queensbury zoning change makes sense

Editor:

I read with interest, the article in today’s Post-Star regarding the discussion of a zoning change in a small section of the Queensbury Exit 18 corridor. As the owner of a home-based business on Richardson Street, as well as a connecting residential property on Newcomb Street, I would like to comment that this proposed change makes sense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have lived and operated my business here for over 35 years. I have owned the residential property on Newcomb Street for over 12 years. Due to the commercial growth in this area, the Newcomb Street property’s residential value is less.

My Richardson Street home-based business property value is also limited as the current mixed use, commercial/residential designation it is now. This is the right time for this small section of the Exit 18 corridor to make a change to allow light commercial development, without the necessary residential requirement. I believe all property owners in this section will only benefit from this proposed change.

Ken Wheeler, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0