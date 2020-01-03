Letter to the editor - Proposed brewery would not be safe

Editor:

As the resident/owner of the property that has been crashed into consistently by drunk drivers, which isn’t indicated in the article, I have to comment, as I was never spoken to prior to the article being published.

While a guardrail might assist with future crashes, the reality is they aren’t designed to completely stop a vehicle. The bigger issue at hand is the town isn’t acknowledging they are endangering my family further by allowing a brewery to go in down the road where impaired drivers will be confronted with making a turn that has already proven to be a challenging turn to make.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While a farm brewery sounds like a great idea, why won’t anyone acknowledge that the location is not safe? The driveway to get in and out of the proposed site is on a hill with significant blind spots, and then the turn in front of my house is dangerous. The brewery plans to have events with very limited parking spots on property which would mean there would be potential for cars parked along an already unsafe road.

Instead of acknowledging this, I have been told I have to speak with South Glens Falls School Districts Director of Transportation to have my child’s bus stop moved. We have to call the sheriff to report the trucks that drive down the road when they shouldn’t.