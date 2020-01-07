Letter to the editor - Pro-Trump groups need some restraint

Editor:
Agata Stanford’s letter to the editor of Jan. 4 on the “heated political climate of Glens Falls” gets to the crux of the matter. Yes, it’s pretty simple: the reason protesters cannot congregate in front of their representative’s office is because the police refuse to either disperse or arrest “counter-protesters” who both seize that critical space, and then snipe at the very demonstrators who’ve ceded it to them.
You have free articles remaining.
These pro-Trump groups have two calls to action. One is to clamor for Trumpism. The other, more frequent one, is to shut down any organized demonstrations deemed to be liberal or left. This latter is not a protest, but a thug action, similar to what happens at a union-organizing meeting, when goons are hired by ownership to intimidate workers, and to disrupt a legal and democratic process.
Are these groups chiefly imitating the muscle Trump commands whenever anyone steps out of line at his cheesy great dictator rallies? Rep. Stefanik must think so, because she publicly praises their hoodlum enterprise for preserving her private congressional property from constituent contamination and for muting her district’s political and moral demands.
But what also matters is the public response to these disruptions. Both the Common Council and The Post-Star have generally cast this in a false neutral light, issuing a pox on both their houses. Which is like an assignment of guilt, not to those provocateurs who impede the First Amendment right “to peaceably assemble,” but to all persons who exercise that very right. Thus protesters, not the police or DA, not the press, and not city hall, must exercise restraint, pledge civility, and express tolerance on behalf of their tormentors, while the adults in the room wait patiently (they can) for new city ordinances to come down a very long and winding pike.
Gerry Joe Capone, Hartford