Letter to the editor - President poses risk to our lives

Editor:
Issues are complex. With more facts and evidence, we sometimes see more deeply, change views. Sometimes, however, it is more a question of values, how we choose to act — with integrity or greed.
Do we choose to dump dangerous toxins in water, air, earth? Do we mine, drill, harm wetlands, parks, rivers streams, sacred areas? Do we limit voting rights of people? Refuse to negotiate pharmaceutical drug prices? Pass a tax bill giving billions to banks and huge corporations? Are repeated words – “fake news,” “witch hunt,” “lynch mobs,” “hoax”—or threatening and firing anyone disagreeing – or refusing to allow documents or witnesses – helpful to truth? Are facts, science, critical thinking important for democracy? What would you want said about what you did or did not do in your life? What Earth would you want your children to inherit?
James Baldwin speaks of those who do not see and do not wish to see. Of “willful ignorance.” How else explain our president and the loyal Trumpites not seeing what is so obvious: climate extinction. The floods, droughts, intense storms, wildfires, the record heat, loss of birds, bees, mammals, climate refugees fleeing uninhabitable homes. Trump pulling out of the Paris climate treaty, opening up our Earth and waters to mining, subsidizing fossil fuels, removing regulations protecting streams, river, waters ... is a choice of greed over the health of our only home.
And how could Republicans not see the integrity and courage of all those who testified at the hearings about Trump's complicity in Ukraine? How could they not question his refusal to have witnesses, the withholding of vital documents, accusing everyone of lying, they the only truth tellers?
The red flag law is used to remove dangerous weapons from those who pose great risks to life.
This president poses great risks to our lives.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann