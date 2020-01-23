Letter to the editor - President poses risk to our lives

Editor:

Issues are complex. With more facts and evidence, we sometimes see more deeply, change views. Sometimes, however, it is more a question of values, how we choose to act — with integrity or greed.

Do we choose to dump dangerous toxins in water, air, earth? Do we mine, drill, harm wetlands, parks, rivers streams, sacred areas? Do we limit voting rights of people? Refuse to negotiate pharmaceutical drug prices? Pass a tax bill giving billions to banks and huge corporations? Are repeated words – “fake news,” “witch hunt,” “lynch mobs,” “hoax”—or threatening and firing anyone disagreeing – or refusing to allow documents or witnesses – helpful to truth? Are facts, science, critical thinking important for democracy? What would you want said about what you did or did not do in your life? What Earth would you want your children to inherit?

