Letter to the editor - Political justice will be done

I want all the Trump lovers, and that includes Stefanik, to know that the winning of a battle doesn’t mean the war is over. You may all gloat and smirk, because that is what you are good at, but I still believe justice will be done.

Evil has befallen on my America and many people have espoused it, but I will always believe good will win and set us all free, and as Martin Luther King said, “free at last, free at last, free at last.”

I may not be here to see it, but my family will be, and for that I will pray each day. In my heart I will always sing “God Bless America, land that I love.”

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

