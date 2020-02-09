Letter to the editor - Political justice will be done

Letter to the editor - Political justice will be done

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I want all the Trump lovers, and that includes Stefanik, to know that the winning of a battle doesn’t mean the war is over. You may all gloat and smirk, because that is what you are good at, but I still believe justice will be done.

Evil has befallen on my America and many people have espoused it, but I will always believe good will win and set us all free, and as Martin Luther King said, “free at last, free at last, free at last.”

I may not be here to see it, but my family will be, and for that I will pray each day. In my heart I will always sing “God Bless America, land that I love.”

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
5
14
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News