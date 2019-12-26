Letter to the editor - Paper criticized by a reader

I had hopes a while back when the new publisher of this rag was announced. Maybe a little Bulldog Pride could instill some civility and factual reporting to return to the pages we read. Alas, this is not the case – using this past Saturday’s letters piece by the Stanford person. It follows The Post-Star mantra of continued ridicule of the POTUS and our elected Representative Stefanik. Mr. Corcoran stands with his hands in his pockets as the editor and the usual carnival barkers the paper features embark on their mission of futility. Constant freak show! See you in November.