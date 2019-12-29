Letter to the editor - 'Paid Family Leave' needs explaining

Editor:

Please explain the funding for "Paid Family Leave."

I reviewed the “paidfamilyleave.ny.gov/2020” website mentioned in the Dec. 23 Post-Star, but I am not clear about the source of the funding.

There are three categories of workers: private sector, state and local government and farm workers.

I understand that workers may have some money deducted from the paychecks.

For each category, who pays for the coverage? Is it the individual or the employer?

Does any of the funding of benefits come from the New York State budget whose source is New York State Income Tax?

What happens when the benefits paid exceed the contributions from the employee or employer?

George Sammons, Queensbury

