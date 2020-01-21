Letter to the editor - Organization thanks all for donations

Editor:
Family Service Association would like to thank the businesses, schools, individuals and faith community who supported our assistance programs in 2019.
Thousands of pairs of pajamas went to children thanks to the customers and staff of our local Carter’s outlet. The response from families was fantastic.
We helped local families with emergency housing thanks to our Stewart’s Holiday Match grant and customers. Children did not have to be displaced or move out of their home school district.
Because of the generosity of Queensbury Middle School students and their families, we distributed coats, fleece jackets, hats and mittens this holiday season.
Thousands of pounds of fresh produce were donated by master gardener Shelly and Fresh Food Collective program. Thank you farmers! Recipes and tips went with the food too.
Our terrific volunteers gave us their time and support all year. Such big hearts!
Thanks to all our caring communities in Warren, Washington, northern Saratoga counties and our local Tri-County United Way donations. As we all work together to address issues with financial stability, education and health, we create stronger and healthier communities. The financial support and donations of items are important, but the difference you help make in person’s life is priceless. Those who were helped, said it best:
“Thank You from the bottom of my heart for your help in my difficult situation. You guys are life savers.”
“You helped me when no one else would. I am truly grateful.”
“For the times life gets too hard to handle on my own, you are here for the community. Thank you with all my heart.”
Family Service Association will be celebrating 110 years of service to the community in 2020. Stay tuned!
Happy New Year.
Kimberly Sopczyk, executive director, Family Service Association of Glens Falls