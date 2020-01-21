Letter to the editor - Organization thanks all for donations

Editor:

Family Service Association would like to thank the businesses, schools, individuals and faith community who supported our assistance programs in 2019.

Thousands of pairs of pajamas went to children thanks to the customers and staff of our local Carter’s outlet. The response from families was fantastic.

We helped local families with emergency housing thanks to our Stewart’s Holiday Match grant and customers. Children did not have to be displaced or move out of their home school district.

Because of the generosity of Queensbury Middle School students and their families, we distributed coats, fleece jackets, hats and mittens this holiday season.

Thousands of pounds of fresh produce were donated by master gardener Shelly and Fresh Food Collective program. Thank you farmers! Recipes and tips went with the food too.

Our terrific volunteers gave us their time and support all year. Such big hearts!

