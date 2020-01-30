Letter to the editor - Newspaper report was not accurate

Editor:

The Post-Star’s article on our recent report highlighting inhumane conditions in nursing homes unfortunately mischaracterized both the framework of our assessment and its findings.

As we clearly note in the report, we are not saying that the animal care standards are being enforced across the board (nor do we say that every nursing home is bad). Rather, given that abuse and neglect are widespread and persistent problems, the purpose of these comparisons is to illustrate how systemic failures to hold nursing homes accountable too often subject residents to conditions that not only fall below the federal nursing home standards, but also below accepted standards for the humane treatment of animals.

It is particularly concerning that the article states that “many nursing home residents cannot walk, which makes it harder to prevent pressure sores.” The fact that some residents cannot walk is irrelevant. Nursing homes are responsible for preventing pressure ulcers regardless of whether a resident can walk or not.

In fact, if a resident cannot walk, the facility should be on alert and taking concrete steps to ensure that pressure ulcers do not develop. This is the standard of care to which every resident is entitled and which nursing homes are paid to provide.