Letter to the editor - Newspaper gives reader comfort

Editor:
Right or left – that used to be the “question.”
By “rights” The Post-Star should be a Republican newspaper in a sea of upstate Republicans in the Democratic state of New York.
I learned to vote Democratic nationally and Republican locally.
When unbeatable Republican, John Sweeney, misbehaved – The Post-Star rescinded their endorsement and Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand became our congresswoman. Now Sweeney works for the Russians for $62,500 a month.
As a schizophrenic Democrat, I no longer know what to do.
Some people suggest that to be “fair” The Post-Star should give equal time for both fact and fiction, for truth or lies.
It’s not “fair” for The Post-Star to “stand” for something.
How about 2+2=4? Global warming? Lies are bad? Keep promises?
Somehow The Post-Star has managed to create a refuge for sanity in the midst of the chaos created by people losing their minds and blaming it on The Post-Star!
The right vs. left, or Democrat vs. Republican, has lost all meaning!
Now it’s right vs. wrong, truth vs. lies, love vs. hate.
Is it OK for Russia to interfere with our elections?
Is it OK to “smear” our trusted federal servants?
Frequently The Post-Star writes about the personal lives of the reporters and editors that put this newspaper together. They are our neighbors!
Sometimes they use unbiased articles from the Associated Press.
I find that I get emotionally involved with the world around me and get frustrated by all the hypocrisy.
It’s a great comfort to me that I can turn to The Post-Star and find many of my neighbors that care about this community and great country of ours!
Ron Hintz, Argyle