Letter to the editor - Newspaper gives reader comfort

Editor:

Right or left – that used to be the “question.”

By “rights” The Post-Star should be a Republican newspaper in a sea of upstate Republicans in the Democratic state of New York.

I learned to vote Democratic nationally and Republican locally.

When unbeatable Republican, John Sweeney, misbehaved – The Post-Star rescinded their endorsement and Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand became our congresswoman. Now Sweeney works for the Russians for $62,500 a month.

As a schizophrenic Democrat, I no longer know what to do.

Some people suggest that to be “fair” The Post-Star should give equal time for both fact and fiction, for truth or lies.

It’s not “fair” for The Post-Star to “stand” for something.

How about 2+2=4? Global warming? Lies are bad? Keep promises?

Somehow The Post-Star has managed to create a refuge for sanity in the midst of the chaos created by people losing their minds and blaming it on The Post-Star!