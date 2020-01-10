Letter to the editor - New laws do not sound good to me

Letter to the editor - New laws do not sound good to me

Editor:

I can’t believe some of the new laws that were passed by New York State and other states. I thought we were a smart people and government. The question is, are we?

A few of the new laws have to do with pot smoking for, they say, health reasons, etc., along with more places to be able to drink booze. I won’t say anymore. If we don’t get some kind of message with what we are doing I guess what I have to say is it looks like we will do anything to get more taxes for our leaders to use up.

I think down the road we can tax other places of business that are also not good including one of the oldest professions in the world. I am sure we will get a lot of tax money for this. Have we gone off our rockers or what? It’s still not too late to go in the right direction for a better peaceful world, or don’t we want to? You try to figure it out if you can. I think we need help from above and real fast.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga  

